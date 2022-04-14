Chair with extended arms to help elderly sit and stand without assistance

Stop stressing over whether to bring a phone stand with you or not because now you can always have one on your keychain. We have become so dependent on our smartphones to help keep up sane in the midst of the chaos of life that it is no longer unusual to see people, young and old alike, glued to their smartphones. Some take their entertainment while standing, but others prefer to give their bodies a break while enjoying a good laugh or a tearjerker on a small screen. This in itself can also be a source of stress, though, especially when you find yourself scrambling to find a way to prop your phone upright for a more comfortable viewing experience. Smartphone stands exist for that purpose, but most of them are not convenient to take around with you. The new GoDonut MiNi takes away all those worries, concerns, and internal debates because now you can have a stand that is small enough to be buddies with the keys in your pocket.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO