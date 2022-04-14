Why Akamai bought Linode

DeFi, or decentralized finance, runs on the Ethereum blockchain, making it easier for people to adapt to the new DeFi ecosystem. In 2015, MakerDAO was the first DeFi project created on top of the Ethereum code. DeFi is built on Ethereum for several reasons. For one, having all DeFi products speak Etherium allows those programs to interact and exchange information with each other most effectively and efficiently. However, the most important reason is much more abstract – Ethereum allows complete financial freedom for its users. Since no one owns Ethereum or smart contracts, everyone has an opportunity to use DeFi, and no one can change the rules.

