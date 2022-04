Groton — UConn Avery Point rode strong pitching to a doubleheader sweep over Lackawanna College on Friday at Washington Park. The Pointers (15-7-1), who have won eight of their last nine games, captured the opener 4-3 as Alex Mach pitched six strong innings, and took the second game 4-1 behind Keegan Daigle's complete game four-hitter that included a career-high 14 strikeouts.

GROTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO