ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

West Springfield Man Arrested For Sexual Assaults

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged serial rapist is charged in connection with the assault of at least six women. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says Ali Ghaffar of West Springfield was preying on vulnerable women and his conduct was becoming more frequent and bold. The sexual...

whyn.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampden, MA
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults
The Independent

Four teenagers charged with manslaughter as police name Kent victim

Four teenagers have been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in Kent who it is thought may have fallen from a height.Police named the victim as 42-year-old Dale Simmons, whose body was found in an area near Chalk Pit Hill on Thursday at around 11am.Kent Police said he is believed to have died between 6pm and 8pm the previous evening.Four people have been charged by our investigators with manslaughter, following the death of a man in #Chatham. The suspects will be appearing before #Medway Magistrates' Court on Monday 18 April 2022. Read the full details here: https://t.co/TlHWp3nlRC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

19-Year-Old Arrested In Stockton For Illegal Firearm, Shooting

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 19-year-old was arrested Saturday evening in Stockton for firing a gun, said the Stockton Police Department. Around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to N. Pershing Avenue for reports of shots being fired. No victims were found, however, officers conducted a follow-up and located one of the perpetrators involved in the shooting. Officers found the 19-year-old Nevin Kenison to be in possession of a loaded gun and arrested him for charges and negligent discharge of a firearm.
STOCKTON, CA
The Independent

Nathan Fleetwood missing: Body found in search for man, 21, who disappeared after night out

A body has been found in the search for a 21 year-old man who disappeared after a night out three weeks ago.West Mercia Search and Rescue recovered a body from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday.Mr Fleetwood was last seen on a night out in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on Sunday 27 March. Formal identification has yet to take place and his family have been informed.He was seen in the town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert’s Shed on Barker Street, wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.It is believed Mr Fleetwood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Argument leads to shots fired in night club parking lot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was injured after shots were fired outside of a night club in Parkway Village early Sunday morning. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Statuz Night Club on American Way just before 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw numerous shell casings in the parking lot […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy