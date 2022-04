HEBRON - The Hebron Fire Department recently provided News Channel Nebraska with new details about a Tuesday afternoon grass fire. Officials say the engine to a car alongside the road blew up around 3:30 in the afternoon, causing pieces to scatter and land in the grass, igniting the blaze near Highway 136 and Road 6400. The fire then quickly spread north due to high winds - sustained winds were in the high 20 MPH range, with gusts in the 40 MPH range, while temperatures hovered around 90 degrees.

THAYER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO