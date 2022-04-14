Seahawks Men’s Tennis Wins a Thriller Against Penn State Harrisburg
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 12).in United East Conference action to improve to 9-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5-4.
Doubles
- Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua fell 9-7 after a tiebreaker to open things up for the Seahawks in the No. 1 Spot.
- Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg were able to get the Seahawks on the board in the No.2 spot, taking their match 9-3. Liam Pratt and Keawe Shepherd Johnson were able to come away with a hard-fought win in the No.3 spot, taking an 8-6 match victory to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage following the doubles session.
Singles
- Stephen Alam was unable to come out on top in the No. 1 spot, dropping both sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Kier Nacua could not get the Seahawks back on track in the No.2 spot, falling in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. Sam Sheets was able to come away with a much-needed victory in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-3, 6-0.
- Vanvalkenberg was unable to keep [ the momentum going in the No. 4, falling to his Nittany Lion opponent. Shepherd Johnson took home a huge victory in the No. 5 spot, winning 6-1, 6-2. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were tied at four, leaving the No. 6 singles match to decide a victory.
- It all came down to Liam Pratt in the No. 6 spot for the Seahawks. Pratt took a one set lead after coming out on top 7-5. The second set went in favor of the Nittany Lions, as Pratt came up short in a tie breaker. With the match being split after two sets, a third set was played to decide a winner for the day. Liam Pratt was able to clinch it for St. Mary’s by way of a 6-4 victory in the third set in what was a thriller of a match and a thriller of a day for the Seahawks squad.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA
