ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Wins a Thriller Against Penn State Harrisburg

By Tommy Rinder, St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwkaJ_0f9UzO7n00

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn State Harrisburg Nittany Lions this afternoon (Apr. 12).in United East Conference action to improve to 9-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Nittany Lions 5-4.

Doubles

  • Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua fell 9-7 after a tiebreaker to open things up for the Seahawks in the No. 1 Spot.
  • Sam Sheats and Tyler Vanvalkenburg were able to get the Seahawks on the board in the No.2 spot, taking their match 9-3. Liam Pratt and Keawe Shepherd Johnson were able to come away with a hard-fought win in the No.3 spot, taking an 8-6 match victory to give the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage following the doubles session.
Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

  • Stephen Alam was unable to come out on top in the No. 1 spot, dropping both sets by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Kier Nacua could not get the Seahawks back on track in the No.2 spot, falling in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. Sam Sheets was able to come away with a much-needed victory in the No. 3 spot, cruising to a two-set victory, 6-3, 6-0.
  • Vanvalkenberg was unable to keep [ the momentum going in the No. 4, falling to his Nittany Lion opponent. Shepherd Johnson took home a huge victory in the No. 5 spot, winning 6-1, 6-2. The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were tied at four, leaving the No. 6 singles match to decide a victory.
  • It all came down to Liam Pratt in the No. 6 spot for the Seahawks. Pratt took a one set lead after coming out on top 7-5. The second set went in favor of the Nittany Lions, as Pratt came up short in a tie breaker. With the match being split after two sets, a third set was played to decide a winner for the day. Liam Pratt was able to clinch it for St. Mary’s by way of a 6-4 victory in the third set in what was a thriller of a match and a thriller of a day for the Seahawks squad.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Apr. 16 | Penn State Berks | 11:00 AM | Reading, PA

The post Seahawks Men’s Tennis Wins a Thriller Against Penn State Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic

BALTIMORE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team posted eight personal records, including four school records, at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on Friday. How It Happened In the 3,000m steeple, first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) crossed the finish line in a school-record time of 12:09.64 […] The post St. Mary’s College Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Sets Four School Records at Blue & Gold Classic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Stumble in Series Opener with Lancaster Bible

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (10-9) played their first game of a three-game series with Lancaster Bible College this afternoon (Apr. 15). The Seahawks fell to the Chargers 18-9.  How It Happened Both teams traded runs early on as Lancaster Bible built a 6-3 lead after the first three […] The post Seahawks Stumble in Series Opener with Lancaster Bible appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Columbus Dispatch

Live updates: Ohio State football 2022 spring game: Buckeyes back inside Ohio Stadium

The Ohio State football team moves closer to the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame today as the Buckeyes host their spring football game in front of fans at Ohio Stadium.  The Buckeyes entered spring football with several returning stars, such asquarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson but also had plenty of new faces joining the program. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
the University of Delaware

Delaware announces football home game times

The University of Delaware athletic department has announced the start times for Blue Hen football home games this fall. Fans will have six opportunities to see the Blue Hens play at Delaware Stadium, including four matchups against CAA opponents. Head Coach Ryan Carty will coach his first game inside Delaware...
NEWARK, DE
Franklin County Free Press

Ship U: Heptathlon at Bucknell

A freshman from Shippensburg University named Nicola Puggé; began the heptathlon on Thursday, completing four of the seven events in action at Bucknell’s Bison Outdoor Classic. : Ship U : Seniors Football Players Selected for Hampshire Honor Society. What Happened. Puggé put forth a score of 2,560 points...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
cbs19news

Pitt breaks away to claim series opener

PITTSBURGH, Pa (CBS19 Sports) -- No. 8 Virginia baseball drops the series opener at Pitt 9-4 and extends its loss streak to five straight games. The Cavaliers dropped their fifth consecutive game, the first five-game losing streak since 2003. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead off a Tatem Levins two-run...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy