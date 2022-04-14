Road Paving to Begin in Solomons on April 25

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 13, 2022 – The Department of Public Works advises that road paving will begin in Solomons on or about Monday, April 25. Paving will begin at the causeway and extend to the roundabout at the end of Charles Street. Work will continue, weather permitting until paving and permanent striping are complete.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify travelers of construction work. Residents, businesses, and visitors are asked to be patient, remain alert and allow for longer commute times as crews work to maintain public infrastructure.

For questions, concerns, or information, citizens may contact the Department of Public Works, Project Management Division, at 410-535-2204 or email Public.Works@calvertcountymd.gov .

