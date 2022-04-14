UM Charles Regional Launches Regional Baby Closet

LA PLATA, Md. – To help mothers and their babies get off to a good start, the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center recently launched a regional Baby Closet to assist families with diapers, wipes, and more. Located in the Irene Davis Building at 6 Garrett Avenue in La Plata, the closet is a partnership with Maryland Diaper Bank.

Mary Levy, left, UM Charles Regional community health specialist, and Shelly Tucker, executive director of the Maryland Diaper Bank, stock the UM Charles Regional Baby Closet for the first time with 3,200 diapers and 4,600 baby wipes. Baby supplies are available for newborns as well as other mothers and babies visiting the hospital. Credit: UM Charles Regional Medical Center

“Having a newborn baby at home is a wonderful experience, but it’s also a lot of work,” said Mary Levy, Community Health Specialist at UM Charles Regional and organizer of the closet. “We are so happy to give some assistance to help make the transition a little easier for families throughout Southern Maryland.”

The Baby Closet is available for patients utilizing the hospital through medical services or birthing classes. Additionally, parents of all babies born at the hospital will receive diapers and wipes on a need basis, up to the age of 2 months. To get the project off the ground, Maryland Diaper Bank generously donated 3,200 diapers and 4,600 wipes.

“Maryland Diaper Bank is honored to be part of such an important initiative,” said Shelly Tucker, Executive Director of the Maryland Diaper Bank. “Now is a critical time for a lot of families in the area, so being able to provide some assistance with their new bundles of joy is an important part of our mission.”

Through grant funding from the Charles County Charitable Trust, UM Charles Regional was able to purchase car seats and pack & plays for families delivering at the hospital and found to be in most need. The hospital is also providing postpartum kits to new moms that include blood pressure monitors, thermometers, a “New Mom’s Handbook” (available in English and Spanish), and breastfeeding pillows.

The Baby Closet is open Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments may be made by emailing Mary.Levy@umm.edu or calling 301-609-4415.

