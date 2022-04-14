ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbound I-25 Reopens Following Crash Involving Semi, Several Vehicles Near Fort Collins

By Anna Maria Basquez

(CBS4) – Interstate 25 reopened hours after southbound lanes were closed following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. The crash happened just before noon Thursday and the interstate reopened just before 4 p.m.

One person suffered serious injuries in the crash. A total of three people were rushed to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glIcr_0f9UyH3L00

(credit: CSP)

“It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol.

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median. A Maserati was involved in the crash. Crews may have to reconstruct the Jersey Barrier at the crash scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004ql5_0f9UyH3L00

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car.

