Major Improvements To 16th Street Mall Get Underway

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – Denver city and business leaders on Thursday celebrated the symbolic groundbreaking of the new 16th Street Mall improvement project. It was only symbolic because the construction for the huge project has actually already started near Market Street and Larimer Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t6Kl_0f9UyCdi00

(credit: CBS)

The 16th Street Mall is one of Denver’s most visited areas, and one of the goals of the project is to improve mobility and safety for pedestrians. In order to do that, the paths of the free shuttle buses will change. The transit lanes will be pushed more directly into the center of the mall to make more room for walkers.

The construction will only cover portions of the mall at a time and the mall ride will detoured for several blocks at each stage as it gets worked on. Crews will be replacing granite pavers for better drainage, improving lighting and making other improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0qfq_0f9UyCdi00

(credit: CBS)

The work will move continuously up the mall and no business will ever be blocked from entry for the duration.

At Thursday’s news conference, representative from RTD said the mall ride is one of their most popular services and carries about 3.6 million passengers a year. They said they’re looking forward to when they’ll be able to provide an even more impressive service.

People who are interested in following the project’s progression can download an app called 16th Street Mall Project. It shows the construction status for each block in real time.

Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, CO
FLORENCE, CO
#16th Street Mall#The Mall#Market Street#Rtd
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents Near ’37E’ Wildfire That’s Burned 300 Acres North Of Lyons

UPDATE: Better Aerial Mapping Shows 114 Acres Burned In 37E Fire, 30% Contained LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents in the Blue Mountain area near where the 37E wildfire was burning. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) It was nearly 4 hours later when Larimer County Sheriff’s Office provided an update about the acreage of the 37E Fire, about 300 acres and zero percent containment. Crews will continue to work the fire overnight. There are 130 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire, with more resources on the way. #37EFire...
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

COLORADO STATE
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

LARIMER COUNTY, CO
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Residents have 'one-in-107' chance of victimization in most dangerous Colorado city

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Families Experiencing Homelessness Get More Support Thanks To New Project

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
