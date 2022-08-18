Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
The Verge
Devialet Dione soundbar review: brilliant bass for an exorbitant price
By the magnitude of its $2,400 price alone, the Devialet Dione soundbar comes with sky-high expectations. This ultra-premium Dolby Atmos bar is a solo performer: it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, nor does Diavelet even sell such a thing. At 26.5 pounds and measuring nearly four feet wide, it’s a hulking piece of home theater equipment that’s considerably heavier than Sony’s HT-A7000 — let alone something like the Sonos Arc.
ZDNet
Score a Galaxy on sale: The S22 Ultra is just $299 ahead of Samsung's new phone launch
Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
Phone Arena
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Despite unveiling a grand total of five extraordinary products at yesterday's big Unpacked event, Samsung only nixed two of these bad boys' forerunners, somewhat surprisingly keeping the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Z Flip 3, and Buds Live around, at least for the time being. Of course, the (officially)...
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
39 Things You're Going To Want To Buy
This is the ultimate coveted list of must-have items for your person, home, or life: we have listed the things that you will want to add to your cart immediately (or, if you are being responsible for your wish list) because they're just that good. This is a round-up of the newest and the best things on Amazon right now—not convinced? You will be when you scroll down.
Digital Trends
Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks
Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable review: This box rocks. “Even if this speaker has to stay still, it will make sure a crowd doesn't.”. Finding a portable Bluetooth speaker that can get loud isn’t all that hard if you consider size as a barometer. The larger the tweeters, woofers, and amplifiers, the easier it should be to pump out tunes at louder volumes. Doing it for less money is what the $250 Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable is all about.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Click here to read the full article. The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99. Amazon Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.99 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re...
ZDNet
The 5 best noise-canceling earbuds: Shut out the world
Have you ever tried to listen to music on your phone and your earbuds wouldn't connect properly? Yep, that has happened to me, and the whole office got to hear what I was listening to that day. Finding earbuds that easily connect to your devices, stay connected with advanced Bluetooth technologies, and most importantly, produce quality sound is tough.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
The Verge
We stress-tested the microphones on Samsung and Google’s new earbuds
A couple of months ago on The Vergecast, we wanted to answer a question: which wireless earbuds should you buy to use for phone calls, Zoom meetings, or chatting with your voice assistant? So The Verge’s Chris Welch went to a noisy coffee shop in Brooklyn and hopped on a call with Vergecast co-host David Pierce to test out a bunch of wireless earbuds in a tough noise environment.
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
34 Ridiculously Clever Products That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses
Have you ever seen a product and thought, “how’d someone come up with that?” Well, that’s what this list is all about. Included are 34 products that are so clever that a genius must have designed them. Some simplify complex problems, like the mango core scooper and some expanding foam sealant. Others ingeniously combine features into a single product, like the intelligent jump rope and the Wyze lamp socket power adapter. But whatever the outcome, we think you’ll be impressed.
Digital Trends
How to extend your Apple Watch battery life
Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have — from the older Series 3 to the current Series 7 — a battery life of roughly 18 hours after a fresh recharge is generally expected. The way you use and set up your watch determines the amount of real-time operation you're likely to get, while Apple's estimate relies on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music from Bluetooth. Your mileage may vary significantly, depending on how much you use your Watch.
ETOnline.com
The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon
Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now with some of the biggest Labor Day 2022 discounts already available.
Digital Trends
Klipsch and Ear Micro’s custom wireless earbuds are wildly expensive at up to $5,000
Klipsch has joined forces with Ear Micro, a company that creates bespoke wearable tech, to release the T10 Bespoke Ear Computers — a set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that can be customized by buyers with a huge array of colors, finishes, and materials. Depending on the choices made, a set of T10 earbuds could set you back a whopping $5,000. They can be ordered starting August 17, at t10bespoke.com and can be delivered within a few weeks, according to Ear Micro, which is overseeing the production of the T10.
CNET
Jabra's Budget-Friendly Elite 3 Earbuds Are Down to Under $60 at Amazon
Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are its most affordable pair on the market right now, claiming a top spot on our list of the best cheap true wireless earbuds for 2022. And thanks to the release of the newer Elite 4 Active, we're starting to see some great deals on this older pair. Right now at Amazon, you can snag a pair of Elite 3 earbuds on sale for just $58, which is $22 off the usual price. Without a set expiration, there's no telling how long this discount will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.
The best travel pillow of 2022
CNN Underscored spent weeks testing 12 of the most popular and highest-rated travel pillows on the market. And while many of the pillows we tested had their merits, there were two clear winners.
CNN
