Give these pups a loving home by adopting today | Great Day SA

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — If you're ready to bring home...

www.kens5.com

Fox 19

Local adoption event gives dogs a chance at their forever home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local rescue hosted an off-site adoption event Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine in hopes of giving as many dogs as possible a forever home. Cincinnati Animal CARE held “Mutt Madness,” a three-hour adoption event in Washington Park that is free and open to the public.
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Are you able to adopt Kane?

Kane is an Alaskan Malamute/Husky mix. Typical of northern breeds, Kane is strong willed and stubborn. These dogs are very loving with their people. Kane is 6 years old and came to a shelter when his owner decided he did not want him any more. Kane is working very hard on crate training and house training and is learning very quickly. Northern breeds are very intelligent dogs and need to be given lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Viral TikTok Surfaces of Brawl at the San Angelo Fairgrounds

SAN ANGELO, TX – A fight broke out during the carnival at the San Angelo Fairgrounds. In the video above posted on TikTok depicts a fight in front of the kamikaze. The brawl only lasted a solid 10 seconds before it was broken up. TikTokers have poked fun at the fight by placing different sounds over it.

