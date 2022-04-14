Spring inspired flavors perfect for hosting home gatherings | Great Day SA

Most people would love to meet their favorite fictional character in real life, but barring realistic dreams and encounters with convincing impersonators, it's sadly not possible. To make consumers feel closer to the objects of their fandom, some very clever creative director came up with the tried-and-true marketing tactic of using fictional characters to sell a product. To use a recent example, the cosmetics brand ColourPop released a makeup line last year inspired by the animated cast of the popular video game "Animal Crossing." Alternatively, some cartoon mascots were created in order to sell a food product, like Ronald McDonald or the Kellogg's Rice Krispies trio Snap, Crackle, and Pop.
Comments / 0