San Antonio, TX

Spring inspired flavors perfect for hosting home gatherings | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — If you're planning on hosting some spring themed...

www.kens5.com

Mashed

Sonic's New Shake Flavors Are Inspired By Baked Goods

Sonic has more than its fair share of fan-favorite menu items. The chain's cherry limeade is a favorite of regulars, and its mozzarella sticks are often lauded, too. And that's not to mention the iconic Sonic tots (both regular and broccoli-filled) and Sonic Blasts; the fast-food chain's crowd-pleasers never fail.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

This Spring, Peeps Is Allowing Customers to Personalize Their Candy

Springtime is rolling around yet again and the promise of warmer weather, plants blooming, and other serotonin-inducing activities is enough to make anyone want to get outside and smell the roses. One yearly hallmark of the Spring season is a massive uptick in Peeps sales, as the fluffy marshmallow treats are all the rage during this time of year.
FOOD & DRINKS
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Mashed

What Time You Should Actually Be Eating Dinner, According To An Expert

We have long associated breakfast with the early morning hours, with many people eating breakfast at around 8 or 9 in the morning. We commonly have lunch in the afternoon, such as a sandwich at 12 or a quick bite to eat at 1. But what about dinner? Do we eat as soon as we get home? Do we eat in the later part of the evening? A good dinner is something we all look forward to, but what time should we eat it?
FOOD & DRINKS
#Food Drink#Food And Lifestyle Expert#Imcarolinatarazona
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

A Beloved Kids' Cartoon Inspired Pinkberry's Two New Strawberry Flavors

Most people would love to meet their favorite fictional character in real life, but barring realistic dreams and encounters with convincing impersonators, it's sadly not possible. To make consumers feel closer to the objects of their fandom, some very clever creative director came up with the tried-and-true marketing tactic of using fictional characters to sell a product. To use a recent example, the cosmetics brand ColourPop released a makeup line last year inspired by the animated cast of the popular video game "Animal Crossing." Alternatively, some cartoon mascots were created in order to sell a food product, like Ronald McDonald or the Kellogg's Rice Krispies trio Snap, Crackle, and Pop.
TV & VIDEOS
Thrillist

Oreo Has a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor Arriving in April

Oreo just doesn’t stop. The sandwich cookie maker recently introduced ice cream products, Chocolate Confetti Cake Oreos, and gluten-free Oreos. Now, the iconic cookie brand is slated to debut an all-new flavor in April: Mocha Caramel Latte. The new cookies feature chocolate, coffee, and caramel flavors that are reminiscent...
FOOD & DRINKS
KTSM

Outlet Shoppes host “First Day of Spring Celebration”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Spring season officially begins on Sunday, March 20, and The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is excited to announce a variety of activities from March through April in honor of warmer days and more daytime fun ahead. It’s time to get back out and enjoy the beautiful weather with […]
EL PASO, TX

