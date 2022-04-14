ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomato Transplants & Bacterial Disease

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. The last few years have seen an uptick in the occurrence of three bacterial diseases in Minnesota tomatoes: bacterial spot, bacterial speck, and bacterial canker. Control of all of these diseases begins during transplant production. These diseases are known to be seedborne, and the trays,...

