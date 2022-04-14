ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

1 Arizona City Lands Among 'America's Next Great Food Cities'

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Big cities have culinary landscapes that draw in visitors. Some cities are more equipped for feeding the masses and providing delicious, dining destinations.

Food & Wine created a list of America's next great food cities. The website states, "Each city profile highlights local chefs, restaurants, producers, pop-ups, retailers, food halls, markets, distillers, brewers, incubators, and more that make up the dynamic and diverse food culture of each place. Here are the 11 food cities worth traveling for in 2022."

According to the list, Tucson is one of the country's next great food cities . The website says that Tucson is the "land of flour tortillas" and suggests eating as many as you can while exploring the city's great outdoors.

The website states:

"In 2015, Tucson was designated a City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, and many guidebooks will point you to tourist-oriented spots like the 100-year-old El Charro Café . El Charro's history alone makes it worth visiting for a quick snack, like the carne seca cheese crisp, a giant open-faced quesadilla topped with gooey cheese and piles of desert air–dried beef. However, the restaurants that really make the city great are not necessarily found in guidebooks, such as La Indita , which serves all the classics of a sit-down Mexican restaurant but also offers dishes like gently fried Tarascan tacos that honor founder Maria Garcia's Tohono O'odham heritage."

Click here to check out the full list of America's next great food cities.

