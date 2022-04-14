Operations postponed in Staffordshire as Easter pressures hit hospitals

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO