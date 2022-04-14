ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Operations postponed in Staffordshire as Easter pressures hit hospitals

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical incident has been declared by health bosses in Staffordshire due to Easter holiday pressures and the impact of Covid-19. The trust running Royal Stoke and County hospitals...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hospital hits back at coroner for ‘singling it out’ after patient died waiting eight hours for ambulance

An NHS trust has hit back at a coroner who criticised a ‘gross failure of care’ that saw a patient die after waiting eight hours for an ambulance. Staffordshire assistant coroner Sarah Murphy previously warned there was a risk of future deaths unless University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) took action to address the “excessive” delays in handing over patients at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. But the trust claims, in a response published recently by the chief coroner, that it has been unfairly singled out over what it says is a national problem, as a record 4,721 ambulance...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Covid pressure on hospitals 'as serious as it gets'

Scotland's biggest health board has warned it is facing Covid pressures that are "as serious as it gets". NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said it was dealing with record numbers of Covid patients alongside high staff absence rates. People should only attend accident and emergency units if their condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Staffordshire#Uk#Royal Stoke#Nhs
The Independent

NHS trusts under fire for adverts for midwives committed to ‘normal birth’

NHS trusts have come under fire for posting job adverts for midwives committed to “normal birth” – just over a week after a highly damning report into baby and mother deaths.One advert posted by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said it is “seeking a highly motivated, experienced dynamic midwife to join our team who is committed to the philosophy of normal birth.”The advert – which has since been taken down – said the staff member will work as part of midwifery unit teams that “are staffed by passionate, normality-focused midwives”.It follows a review of failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sharee B.

Tennessee Nurse Overrides Medication System and Leaves Patient with Deadly Paralysis

A Tennessee-based nurse, RaDonda Vaught, was caring for a patient one day when the time came to administer medication in preparation for an MRI procedure. However, when it came time to administer the patient's medication, for the purposes of making her more comfortable throughout the procedure, she ultimately made a decision that would permanently change the course of her patients' life.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy