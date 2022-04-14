Henry County Sheriff Arrest and Citation Report 04-14-2022

Morgan County Jacksonville Police ARRESTS, CITATIONS • Steven E. Easley, 41, homeless, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespassing, and resisting a peace officer after police said he was on property in the 400 block of South Clay Avenue from which he was prohibited and ran from them when they were trying to arrest him. • Tiffani R. Weger, 29, of Jacksonville was cited at 2:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of visitation interference after being accused of violating a court-ordered agreement. THEFTS, BURGLARIES • A SIM card was taken Tuesday or Wednesday from a cellphone in an apartment in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard. Compiled by David C.L. Bauer

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO