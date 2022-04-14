ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Parks & Wildlife Crews Begin Stocking Catfish in the Concho Soon

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

AUSTIN – Springtime and catfish angling are back at Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes across the state. The program provides friends and families the opportunity to participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation and reeling in catfish close to home.

Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

“Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are conveniently located in urban and suburban areas so that Texans don’t have to travel far to have a great experience,” said Craig Bonds, Director of Inland Fisheries. “Catfish are fun and easy to catch for anglers of all ages and experience levels. If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member.”

Each of the lakes will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October – with a brief pause during the heat of August. This ensures there are plenty of angling opportunities for everyone throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, restrooms, lighting and other recreational amenities, in addition to fishing.

Anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day. At some locations, cleaning tables are available nearby to make it easy for families to clean their catch. Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license . Fishing licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access. All proceeds go toward management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.

To find the Neighborhood Fishin’ Lake near you or to sign up for email updates, visit www.neighborhoodfishing.org . Stocking locations can also be found on the Neighborhood Fishin’ website.

Neighborhood Fishin’ is supported by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation through donations from many local partners as well as the local municipalities across the state.

Name Catfish into the Concho River (Inland Fisheries San Angelo District) Copyright

