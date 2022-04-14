ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Signs Deal with Mexican State to Stop Illegal Immigration

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vd8Pf_0f9UjSq700

LAREDO – Governor Greg Abbott met with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo Wednesday to discuss challenges along the Texas-Mexico border.

Following their meeting, Governor Abbott and Governor García signed a memorandum of understanding between the State of Texas and the Free and Sovereign State of Nuevo León to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas and improve the flow of traffic across the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. The agreement goes into effect immediately.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive border security strategy that will protect our communities from the dangerous consequences related to illegal immigration," said Governor Abbott. "Until President Biden enforces the immigration laws passed by Congress, Texas will step up and use its own strategies to secure the border and negotiate with Mexico to seek solutions that will keep Texans safe. This historic memorandum of understanding between Texas and Nuevo León is a major step in the Lone Star State's efforts to secure the border in the federal government's absence.”

This memorandum comes after Governor Abbott directed DPS to conduct enhanced safety inspections of vehicles crossing international ports of entry into Texas ahead of an anticipated rise in cartel-facilitated smuggling upon the Biden Administration's decision to end Title 42 expulsions.

In addition to announcing the memorandum of understanding between Texas and Nuevo León, Governor Abbott noted that governors from Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Chihuahua, as well as the Chief Officer for the North American Unit at the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, have been in contact with the Office of the Governor and the Texas Secretary of State about signing similar memorandums.

Governor Abbott also demanded that President Biden secure the border and called on Texans to contact their federal elected officials to maintain Title 42 expulsions, aggressively enforce the Remain in Mexico Policy, and demand President Biden enforce immigration laws passed by Congress.

Name abbottborderdeal.jpg Copyright

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Abbott, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Texas Dps#The Mexican#The State Of Texas#Texans#Dps
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Patrol Bracing for Overwhelming Increase in Biden Encouraged Illegal Border Crossings

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus issued the following statement concerning Biden's termination of Title 42: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it will terminate its Title 42 public health order effective May 23, 2022.  Pursuant to its Title 42 authority, the CDC has, since March 2020, required the expulsion of unauthorized single adults and family units arriving at the land borders in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.  The CDC’s Title 42 order, implemented at the height of the pandemic, is not a…
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy