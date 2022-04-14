ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo City Administrator Bruce Grubb retiring

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Administrator Bruce Grubb has announced his intent to retire from The City of Fargo, effective Friday, June 24th. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to the City Commission, The City of Fargo and the residents of this community for the past 32 years of employment,"...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo City Assessor discusses property tax increases for thousands of homeowners

(Fargo, ND) -- About 14,000 homeowners in Fargo are expected to see higher property tax bills this year. "It's called mass appraisal and it does not look the same as your typical appraisal say ah for financing purposes on a regular house but it's where we are taking a look at all of the houses say in a particular area of town," said Fargo City Assessor Mike Splonskowski.
FARGO, ND
