Tracy McGrady on who's the best one-on-one player: 'Kobe Bryant is definitely at the top of that list'

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Who’s the best one-on-one player in your opinion? Tracy McGrady: Kobe (Bryant) is definitely at the top of that list. I could go with a handful of guys that are great one-on-one players. Baron Davis. Cuttino Mobley. Lou Williams. Jamal Crawford. These are one-on-one certified killers. Allen Iverson. That’s what these guys do. But definitely, Kobe is at the top of that list.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Klay Thompson shows young teammates a clip of Kobe Bryant in a presser saying, “The job isn’t finished.” Hopes that shows youngsters the mindset they need to have in the playoffs. – 5:18 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Willis, Elgin Baylor and Nat Hickey have something in common. They’re all on this list. nba.com/news/top-score…2:04 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

VanVleet on Embiid: “He was more back to the basket (in 2019), playing like a 5. Now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq all put together.” – 12:56 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He used to be play back-to-the-basket, like a five and now he’s turned into Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, all put together” – Fred VanVleet on Joel Embiid’s progress since 2019. – 12:55 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Tracy McGrady discussed nearly getting traded for Bulls star Scottie Pippen, what could’ve been if he stayed with Vince Carter in Toronto, how close Tim Duncan was to joining the Magic, Jeff Van Gundy stories, his @OBLhoops venture, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/tracy-mc…12:02 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

#LineOfTheNight: Kobe Bryant 60 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts, 22-50 FG, 6-21 3FG, 8-10 FT, W pic.twitter.com/iFTMBdqfrv12:42 AM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

boston.com/?post_type=pos…

I just don’t get the logic..some of the very best def players the last 20 years were guards. Tony Allen, Kobe..etc. smart can shut down multiple positions – 11:19 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Isaiah Thomas in the Kobe 4s again. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/EWG2kZ855m9:12 PM

John Ireland @LAIreland

Here’s the video with our radio call of Kobe’s last game–exactly six years ago today.

youtube.com/watch?v=Qxuh0T…6:06 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Six years ago today was maybe the greatest day in NBA regular season history.

As Golden State earned its 73rd win, breaking the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls all-time record mark of 72 wins…

at the same Kobe poured in 60 points in his final game ever…

pic.twitter.com/urkaeMO60w5:40 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

A young Kobe on the right after winning the Central League Title in ‘96. My cousin Emory pictured in the middle next to my mentor JT in the suit! Facebook Memories for the win. pic.twitter.com/QL7bltp2rY2:22 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

Kobe and the Lakers celebrating winning the Western Conference and going to the NBA Finals in 2010. pic.twitter.com/Zt42tVplYl1:40 PM

“He’s the greatest player of all time and so to be fortunate, to be a part of that is something that I take a great deal of pride in and obviously you want to see him have those seasons play out ultimately culminating in another championship or more championships,” Vogel said. -via Los Angeles Times / April 9, 2022

Harrison Faigen: “I think its about time. I’m not gonna get jealous of LeBron, he deserves it,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to @Malika Andrews on the ESPN broadcast, when asked about LeBron eventually passing his all-time regular season scoring record. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / April 3, 2022

Ben Golliver: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he’d be willing to meet Lakers’ LeBron James to discuss their differences on issues like vaccine advocacy: “I admire the things he’s done… Sending a whole school to college, wow, that’s amazing… Some of the things he’s done he should be embarrassed by.” pic.twitter.com/0QlNMNUXit -via Twitter @BenGolliver / April 3, 2022

fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Beating Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing And Karl Malone And Not Let Them Win NBA Championships: “I Take Great Pride In Making Sure They Don’t Win.”

Michael Jordan had an impressive NBA career, becoming one of the most honored players of all time, and the greatest of all time in the eyes of many fans. The Chicago Bulls legend won many individual awards, including MVPs, DPOY awards, and scoring titles. The most important, however, is the...
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Playoffs Single-Game Records: Michael Jordan Still Holds The 63-Point Record, Wilt Chamberlain’s 41 Rebounds Won’t Ever Be Repeated

The NBA playoffs are starting to ramp up. Officially, the playoffs will start this Saturday once the play-in tournament concludes. The play-in tournament will run from April 12 to April 15 with the seeds to be finalized on April 16. That means that it will be another year of teams looking to make their way to the championship.
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen's Dunk From The Free Throw Line In The Dunk Contest Blew Everyone's Minds: "Wow, How Come This Is The First Time I've Seen This Footage?"

Scottie Pippen often came second in his career except for being on the team that won the NBA title 6 out of 8 years in the 1990s. Pippen was an excellent two-way player, particularly excelling in playmaking and defense. So how exactly did Pippen come second? The answer is simple enough, his teammate, Michael Jordan just happened to be the greatest player of all time.
Yardbarker

Video: Similar Plays Of Michael Jordan And Vince Carter Finishing At The Rim

View the original article to see embedded media. As Michael Jordan's time in the NBA was coming to an end in the late 90s, the league was desperate to find a successor for arguably the biggest superstar sports has ever seen. MJ was a massive international icon and replacing him was always going to be a tough job. A young man by the name of Kobe Bryant was coming up then and would go on to become the closest thing to MJ, but there was another NBA legend that first looked like he would fill in Jordan's massive shoes.
Ben Simmons injury update: Simmons to begin practicing with team

It’s becoming more and more certain that Nets guard Ben Simmons will finally make his debut for the team in Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons has been limited to individual workouts, but after progressing without any pain in his back, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Simmons will soon begin practicing against his teammates – the final step before returning to game action.
BROOKLYN, NY
