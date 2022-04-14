ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Howard U. President Highlights Hospital Revitalization Plans

By Sam P.K. Collins
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kE0e_0f9UbBnK00

When it opens within the next few years, a newly revitalized hospital on the campus of Howard University will not only continue to serve District residents but serve as a state-of-the-art training ground for hundreds of African American medical personnel.

In his State of the University address on Thursday, Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick described the new hospital as part of a larger vision to upgrade major university buildings so that students and faculty members in closely related academic programs can better collaborate.

The new building, Frederick said, would build upon Howard’s legacy as a major pipeline for African American doctors.

“When you look at what happened in the pandemic, it’s extremely important,” Frederick said. “We train and graduate more African Americans in medicine than any other institution. We received $100 million from Congress to support the building of this hospital. It will be in the middle of the complex hosting the [College of Nursing and Allied] Health Sciences and STEM. It’s an academic health center and not just a hospital.”

This project comes amid tenuous contract negotiations between Adventist Healthcare/Howard and nurses who are represented by the DC Nurses Association. It has also taken place as construction continues on a new hospital located on the St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast. That project, at one point in time, incited debate about the diversion of Howard medical students from the hospital.

When completed, the 600,000-square-foot facility will include a 225-bed teaching hospital, Level 1 on-campus trauma center, medical office building, and cancer center facility. It counts as part of the university’s Central Campus Master Plan, which also includes the construction of three multidisciplinary academic buildings and other upgrades. These on-campus construction projects will cost a total of $785 million.

In addition to the infusion of congressional funds, the Howard hospital revitalization project will benefit from a $225 million, 20-year tax abatement on commercial development sites owned by the university, $25 million in infrastructure investments, and more than $26 million in programmatic support from the District spanning six years.

The current hospital building, which opened in the mid-1970s, carries on a legacy that started when Freedman Hospital partnered with Howard during the Reconstruction Era to train African American medical professionals. The latest juncture of this hospital’s history, to some, represents a significant recovery from a financial loss in 2015 that incited fears about its closure.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Howard University plans largest campus expansion in history

Howard University will invest $785 million to build three new academic buildings and renovate other campus buildings in what it calls its largest construction real estate initiative in the school’s history. Howard, which has received record-breaking philanthropic giving and Wall Street’s blessing for a strong financial position, calls this...
WASHINGTON, DC
beckershospitalreview.com

President named for Indiana hospital

Debra Potempa, MSN, RN, was named president of Parkview Wabash (Ind.) Hospital. Ms. Potempa will succeed Marilyn Custer-Mitchell, who is retiring, according to a March 22 news release. To her new role, Ms. Potempa brings experience that includes serving as system chief nursing officer and vice president of hospital operations...
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pennsylvania hospital president to retire

Phillip Robinson is retiring after 12 years as president of Main Line Health's Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa. Mr. Robinson leaves a legacy of elite cardiovascular care, a new 246,000-square-foot heart pavilion, the hospital's designation as a level 2 trauma center and successful capital campaigns, according to a March 15 news release.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
CBS News

Dozens of top D.C. officials test positive for COVID

Dozens of top officials in Washington, D.C., have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Many of them attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner last Saturday, for which guests needed to show proof of vaccination but did not need to present a negative COVID test or wear a mask. CBS News' Lana Zak sits down with Dr. Jay Varma, the director of the Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response at Weill Cornell Medicine, to discuss the outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teaching Hospital#Howard University#Infrastructure#College Of Nursing#Howard U President#African Americans#Congress#Allied#The Dc Nurses Association
beckershospitalreview.com

Allina Health names president of 2 hospitals

Minneapolis-based Allina Health has named Jill Ostrem president of two hospitals, Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn., and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. In her new role she will provide executive leadership for the two hospital operations, facilities management, patient experience initiatives, workforce development and strategic planning. She has more than 25 years experience in managing hospitals and clinics.
COON RAPIDS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital plans $641M expansion project

UR Medicine's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is planning a $557 million expansion project with a nine-story tower and 100 private inpatient rooms, the Democrat & Chronicle reported March 22. The project will also nearly triple the size of the emergency department and add a new parking garage. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
ABC4

U of U hosts blood drive to celebrate new president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the national blood shortage, the University of Utah has partnered with the American Red Cross of Utah to celebrate the inauguration of the college’s 17th president with a blood drive. The event will take place at A. Ray Olpin Student Union located at 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy