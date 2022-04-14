ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, AZ

Man arrested after bodies of 183 animals found in freezer

Daily Independent
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A Mohave County man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 frozen animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.

Deputies and animal control officers found the frozen animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, of Golden Valley, hadn't returned snakes she'd lent him for breeding, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a statement.

The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning."

The home's owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property, and the owner then contacted the woman who notified the sheriff's office, the statement said.

Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told that Turland was at the property, the office said.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive," the statement said.

Court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on belay of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

