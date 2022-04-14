ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Judge denies bond for man accused of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

 1 day ago
ATLANTA — A judge has denied bond for one of the men accused of murder in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. On Thursday, Julian Conley appeared before a Fulton County Superior Court judge for the bond hearing, which was denied. Conley and Jerrion McKinney are two...

Jerry Williamson
1d ago

There is no case. He assaulted 2 officers and took a Taser off of them. Once he shot the tazer at an officer he was shot. All because he chose to drive drunk and resist arrest.

IN THIS ARTICLE
