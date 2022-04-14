ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Community Notification of a “Sexually Violent Predator"

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 2 days ago

In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Department of Corrections has notified the Colorado Springs Police Department that Eldon Lynn McFarlin will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to an address in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. McFarlin is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the court. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

  • Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.
  • Reviewed and confirmed McFarlin’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.
  • Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.
  • Briefed patrol personnel on McFarlin’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.
  • Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.
  • Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.
  • Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

The CSPD will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that McFarlin registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

McFarlin’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County Colorado in 2016 and of Failure to Register as Sex Offender in El Paso County in 2011 and 2014.

McFarlin is registered at 1231 South Nevada Ave #119 in Colorado Springs. He is described as being a white male, 30 years old, 5’09” tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

McFarlin is one of nineteen (19) “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community. The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

A press release for McFarlin can be viewed here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Black Female Deputy Warden Sues Michigan Dept. Of Corrections Alleging Racial Discrimination

A veteran prison warden is suing the Michigan Department of Corrections (DOC) after repeatedly being denied a promotion due to her race and gender. Kim Cargor, who joined the department in 1985, has served as deputy warden and acting warden at the Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center since 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press. She filed a complaint in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming she’s a victim of cronyism and discrimination.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Brown Hair#Somb#Police#Cspd
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

South African woman accused of mailing K2, Suboxone to Ohio inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A South African woman was arrested Thursday morning at John Glenn Columbus International Airport on federal charges alleging she mailed large amounts of K2 and suboxone to jail inmates in Ohio. Tanya Baird, 46, appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon. She is charged with importing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘

Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

191
Followers
530
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy