Animals

How Horse Racing Must Change

Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can create and enforce laws that benefit racehorses. We can limit stud fees and reproductive use of racehorse stallions. We can root out harm to racehorses, but support humane forms of racing. Last month, I described problems that endanger horses and jockeys in the sport of horse racing....

CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races shares picks

Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out two starters, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 54-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 59 horses in the Kentucky Derby, 10 more than the next trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Mo Donegal enters the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup as Pletcher's best chance at win No. 3. Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.
The Independent

Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd free to resume training after ban for striking horse

Double Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd is free to resume training racehorses after receiving a four-month suspension with two months deferred over a video which showed him striking a horse with a branch.The 66-year-old New Zealander was seen striking a horse several times while attempting to coax it towards a water jump in a cross-country schooling session.Todd, who won individual gold medals at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympics, has apologised for the incident.He was handed an interim suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in February and since his penalty was backdated to that point, his licence has now been restored.The BHA said Todd had accepted that his behaviour fell short of the standard expected and “ran contrary to the values of care and respect for the horse that underpin British racing”.Todd became a racehorse trainer in 2019 after retiring from three-day eventing.Reuters Read More Noble Yeats gives Sam Waley-Cohen fairytale finale in Grand National at AintreeGrand National 2022: Pinstickers’ guide to all the runners and ridersSnow Leopardess leads field for 2022 Grand National
