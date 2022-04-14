ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Wheel of Fortune fans shocked by Pat Sajak apparently asking Vanna White if she watches the opera naked

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“Are you an opera buff at all?” Sajak asked on last night's show. To which White...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Vanna White’s Kids Are Her Doppelgangers

American television personality Vanna White, popularly known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, is a familiar face that everyone knows — as they have since she made her debut on the show an incredible 40 years ago. However, most of her fans or the television audience don’t know much about her personal life, including whether or not she has kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Wheel Of Fortune Contestants Can't Stop, Won't Stop Terrible Guesses During Easy Puzzle

If there’s one phobia I have in regard to appearing on a game show, it’s missing an incredibly obvious answer. This has especially been true in when it comes to Wheel of Fortune as of late. The show recently made headlines after a few contestants failed to answer a seemingly easy puzzle for an excruciating two minutes. Fortunately for those folks, there’s now a new front-runner for the worst round of guessing in Wheel of Fortune, and I’d honestly be surprised if Pat Sajak continues to chastise viewers about playing nice after this latest string of terrible guesses for an easy puzzle.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanna White
Person
Pat Sajak
WRGB

VIDEO: Another 'Wheel of Fortune' fail is going viral

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Just a couple of weeks after the "another feather in your cap" fiasco on "Wheel of Fortune," another failure to solve a seemingly obvious puzzle has fans abuzz on social media. In the category of "What are you doing?" the answer was, "Renting a Pedal Boat." All...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Vanna White mourns loss of father in social media post: ‘Lived a full, happy life’

Vanna White is lamenting the loss of her father, Herbert White Jr., who died on April 1 at the age of 96, she revealed. "It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning," she wrote on Twitter. "He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach. I love you so much dad. RIP #love #bestdadever."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

WATCH: Molly Shannon and Stephen Colbert Get Emotional Discussing Their Personal Tragedies

It was an emotional night on CBS as Molly Shannon and The Late Show's Stephen Colbert discussed the tragedies that shaped their lives. As she does in her new memoir "Hello, Molly!" Shannon opened up about the car accident that took the lives of her mother and sister when she was just four years old, and she and Colbert, whose father and two brothers died in a tragic plane crash, bonded over their commitment to living life to the fullest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Primetimer

Netflix picks up former CW gender non-conforming pilot Glamorous starring Miss Benny to series

Miss Benny, star of the 2019 CW pilot Glamorous will continue in that role in the 10-episode series, joined by original writer Jordon Nardino. "Glamorous continues to tell the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for a legendary makeup mogul," per The Hollywood Reporter. "It becomes Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants from life, who he actually is and what it means for him to be queer."
TV & VIDEOS
InspireMore

Singer Pours Her Heart Out In Breathtaking Cover That Leaves Everyone Speechless.

Music has the power to change lives, and Nicolina Bozzo is living proof. She and her siblings had a happy childhood, but their lives drastically changed when their parents got divorced five years ago. Ever since, their family has fallen apart, leaving them to live with their grandparents. Through it all, Nicolina has used music to process and cope with her emotions. In doing so, she’s become a phenomenal vocalist and a contestant on American Idol!
MUSIC
Primetimer

NBC casts Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando as the leads of its Adam & Eva-inspired series

They'll respectively play Adam and Eva in the untitled "funny and heartfelt drama" based on the acclaimed Dutch series Adam & Eva that "chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers, Adam (Rappaport) and Eva (Chando), whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence, leading both to believe in fate. The show breaks the mold by pairing a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva."
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Seth MacFarlane's Ted Peacock prequel series casts Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes

The 1993-set series will feature Burkholder as a teen who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. MacFarlane favorite Grimes will play the dad, while Whigham will take on the role of the cousin. "In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," per Deadline. "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy