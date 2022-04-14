Wheel of Fortune fans shocked by Pat Sajak apparently asking Vanna White if she watches the opera naked

The 1993-set series will feature Burkholder as a teen who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. MacFarlane favorite Grimes will play the dad, while Whigham will take on the role of the cousin. "In Ted, the series, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin," per Deadline. "Ted might not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO