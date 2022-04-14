Amy Schumer's call to Michael Cera revealing Life & Beth's renewal didn't go as planned

Life & Beth is like a prestige comedy version of a Hallmark movie: "It’s a tale as old as time. Woman moves to the big city and pursues a semi-successful career she only sort of likes," says Kathryn VanArendonk. "Woman dates guy who looks good but is not good to her. Spurred by a family emergency, woman returns home, expecting to hate it. Woman reconnects with her roots, with her real self, and with the meaning of Christmas. Okay, it’s not always Christmas, but that’s the context in which this particular arc is most familiar: romance novels, Hallmark originals, movies in which a woman in high heels steps in the muddy fields of authenticity and falls headfirst into the hesitant but conveniently located arms of the guy who will actually be right for her. That arc is familiar for a reason: When done well, it can be very satisfying. This is part of what’s so fascinating about Life & Beth, the new Hulu series created by and starring Amy Schumer. TV has made dozens of projects that prestige-ify crime-based genre fiction, and Life & Beth is essentially that, except instead of jumping from the popularity of police procedurals into a show like The Wire, it’s a boutique comedy translation of the You Can’t Go Home Again (Or Can You?) subgenre of romance stories."

