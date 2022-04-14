ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out Thomas Jane in Australian FreeVee series Troppo

Jane plays an ex-cop falsely accused of committing a disturbing crime,...

HBO Max orders DC Comics-based Dead Boy Detectives, an offshoot of Doom Patrol

The eight-episode Dead Boy Detectives uses elements of DC’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics. Starring George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri and written by The Flight Attendant boss Steve Yockey, Dead Boy Detectives is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace. So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.”
The Twilight Zone showed the ambitions and the potential pitfalls of today's Prestige TV

"Having spent the past year watching The Twilight Zone from start to finish, I can report that, on the whole, the series holds up surprisingly well," says Colin Marshall of Rod Serling's classic series. "Aesthetically, it seldom exhibits the comical shoddiness associated with nineteen-fifties genre television." But, he adds, "having also railed against the disruptiveness of commercial breaks, Serling would no doubt have appreciated the advent of ad-free premium cable channels and Internet streaming platforms. But he would be less pleased by the fact that, amid this much widened televisual landscape, 'dealing in controversy' has become one of the few reliable ways to secure a viewership. Sam Levinson’s Euphoria, for example, is even now pushing the limits of HBO’s permissive content policy by working ever more brazen depictions of sex, violence, and drug use into the lives of its teen-age characters. Such material, however implausible, can now be justified as gritty, unvarnished realism, but its real function becomes clearer when scandalized viewers (and those scandalized by the scandalized) take to social media to post their reactions, all of which amount to so much free publicity."
Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist Comedy Series ‘The Sticky’ Lands Series Order At Amazon From Blumhouse TV & Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures

Click here to read the full article. The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, which saw more than $14M of Quebec’s national maple syrup reserves stolen a decade ago, is the basis for a new comedy series. Amazon has ordered Canadian original The Sticky, a half-hour series from Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. 2022 Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders The Sticky revolves around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that...
Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
Dancing with the Stars alum Brooke Burke calls current host Tyra Banks "a diva"

Burke, who won Season 7 of Dancing before becoming co-host with Tom Bergeron from Seasons 10 through 17, said on David Yontef’s Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that Banks' being "a diva" doesn't fit a show like Dancing, according to US Weekly. “There’s nothing wrong with that, and I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva,” Burke said. “It’s (just) not the place to be a diva. Your pros are the diva(s), your winners, your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom.”
The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, March 29

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, The Adam Project, and King of Thieves. There are no new movies to the list on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart for Tuesday, March 29, but they're in a very different order from yesterday. Yesterday's No. 1 and No. 2 are the same, Blade Runner 2049 and The Adam Project, respectively, but the new No. 3, Michael Caine-led heist movie King of Thieves, shot all the way up from No. 10. Netflix subscribers want to see geezers do crimes. And yesterday's No. 3 (Black Crab) and No. 4 (A Walk Among the Tombstones) are down to No. 8 and No. 7, respectively. Despicable Me 2, which is expiring from Netflix in a couple of days, is back up to No. 4 from the No. 7 spot yesterday.
Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu Now

Only three movies are new to Hulu this week, but fans of the National Lampoon should appreciate the documentary about that humor publication's history. Here's a look at the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this...
‘Yellowstone’ Guide: Creator Taylor Sheridan Has Eight Other TV Shows

With Paramount Network’s ranch drama Yellowstone going from sleeper hit to buzzy blockbuster over the last year (its most recent season finale drew nearly 15 million viewers), it’s no surprise Paramount+, as it strives for streaming war market-share, is developing a flurry of other projects from the show’s prolific writer-producer Taylor Sheridan. The 51-year-old with a nine-figure overall deal has demonstrated a knack for reviving yesteryear genres, luring Middle America viewers and making hardscrabble heroes feel fresh again.
Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
Comic strip Stuffed is set to become a TV series

Erik McCurdy’s comic strip, which launched in 2018, has teamed with The Loud House producer Boat Rocker on the potential series. According to Deadline, "Stuffed centers on the outrageous, curious and absurd adventures of an irrepressible little girl and her adventure-ready plush toy guild. Together, they journey beyond the highest mountain to rescue a mythical Yeti, beneath the deepest ocean to solve a pirate riddle, outside the edge of the galaxy to make contact with alien beings and occasionally to the kitchen for cookies."
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

