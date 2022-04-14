Kim Kardashian fires back at Debra Messing's SNL diss on the first episode of The Kardashians: "Why do you care?"

Click here to read the full article. The controversy involving the eight crafts categories threatened to overshadow Sunday’s Oscars, but the 3 hour, 39-minute kudosfest on ABC still managed to do what it does best: uplift us before letting us down hard. Here are the best and worst moments from the 94th Academy Awards. Hollywood Reacts To The Oscar Slap: Physical Assault, Say Many; “How We Do It”, Says Jaden Smith The Best After an introduction by the Williams sisters, Beyoncé opened the telecast by appearing in a explosion of chartreuse (or was it simply the color of tennis balls?) from a Compton locale...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO