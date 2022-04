Check out Master Chief without his helmet on in Paramount+'s Halo TV series!. One of the most controversial things that we knew about Paramount+'s Halo TV series prior to its release is that the show's protagonist, Master Chief, would be removing his helmet at some point. This would be the first time Master Chief's face will be revealed in the 20-year history of the Halo video game franchise, so with this change and Cortana's redesign, it's clear that the live-action show would be breaking new ground in major ways. Now that the first episode of Halo is now streaming on Paramount+, we already have our first look at what Master Chief looks like without his iconic helmet.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO