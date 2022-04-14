ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empowering Young Voters Project launched at Chariho High School

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, young people have voted at lower rates than other Rhode Islanders. In an effort to boost those voting numbers, The League of Women Voters of South County launched a ground-breaking voter registration initiative at Chariho High School in March 2022. Overall, voter registration in the three towns that...

Reading about the petty beefs the School Committee seems to have with angry taxpayers, I’m reminded of a taunt my sister used when confronting her whining children: “Wah-wah-wah, I’m going to call the wahmbulance!” And the more political Truman retort, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Frankly, you School Committee members need to get over yourselves and face the fact that the Chariho community of towns is not East Greenwich or Barrington. We demand better performance for our hard-earned dollars, NOW!
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Mahomet-Seymour School District and other community members launch a two-year project to enhance the mental health and social-emotional well-being of children, caregivers/parents, and school staff. The project is geared to integrate student wellness support throughout the school district, expand learning opportunities for students, increase...
I will cover three unrelated topics in this letter, the ambulance funding situation in Hopkinton, the Chariho budget situation and Republican politics. On Friday morning, March 18, I met with Danny Sherman, who is Hope Valley Ambulance Squad chief, and Sandie Myers of the organization, at their headquarters. It was a productive meeting. Possibly, the most productive is the fact I pointed out items can be placed for budget action by petition. Our Hopkinton town clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, was contacted. She checked the town charter. A petition to add things to the town budget vote needs to be submitted no later than April 6, with 200 signatures. Time is of the essence, if that is done. I am of course interested in how the three fire districts in Hopkinton and Richmond, as well as the town government of Richmond, respond to the ambulance funding issue. Hope Valley Ambulance Squad takes in all of Richmond and the northern part of Hopkinton. Ashaway Ambulance Association takes in the other part of Hopkinton. Although not in recent years, I have been an officer of the Ashaway Fire District.
