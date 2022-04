The next movie of the thrilling Fantastic Beasts franchise has now been released. Even with a few production bumps in the road, and a change in one of the major faces, the movie series is still continuing to push on with the Harry Potter prequel story. While some consider this just a sideshow, this newest installment is giving a detailed backstory for both the personal life of Dumbledore and his reasoning for being so secretive. Once again, we see the masterful Dumbledore sending a team of others (even a ‘Muggle’) to fight his battles and save the wizarding world but this time, the stakes may just draw the reclusive wizard off the sidelines. Here's how you can watch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO