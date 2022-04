The city of Toledo is reminding people that redistricting meetings are approaching with one planned for this week. The city is seeking public input on proposed maps that will change the boundaries of the city council districts based on the most recent census. The reapportionment committee is asking residents for feedback through the online survey and community meetings, the city said in its social media update. Visit toledo.oh.gov/redistricting for the survey and more information.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 DAYS AGO