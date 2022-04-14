ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

A safe bet: If you want a casino job, odds are on your side

By WAYNE PARRY
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rvmE_0f9UKb0h00
Casino Workforce Applicants line up at a job fair at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City N.J. on April 11, 2022. Casinos across the country are trying to find additional workers as their businesses try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but are facing the same labor shortages as many other industries. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) (Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — As a casino dealer, Shamikah Townsend knows when the odds are in her favor.

And they definitely are right now.

While working at one Atlantic City casino last year, she went to a job fair held by a different one, and was surprised at how instantly in-demand she was when the recruiter wanted to hire her as a craps dealer.

“She said, ‘I’ll pay you to move to Florida in two weeks,'" Townsend said. “I didn't know craps, so I had to be honest and tell her, but I went out and I learned it.”

On Monday, Townsend made her move, getting hired on the spot at a job fair held by the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Townsend is part of a great hiring wave taking place at casinos across the nation as the gambling halls compete to add staff while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that drove customers away and led to staff reductions.

But casinos are just one of many industries struggling to add new workers, and they find themselves competing with each other not only for casino workers, but for people with experience in the hotel, restaurant and tourism industries, to name just a few.

“Gaming is facing the same labor issues that we see across the broader economy,” said Casey Clark, senior vice president of the American Gaming Association, the casino industry's national trade group. "In our recent CEO survey, the labor shortage is a top concern across the country.

“Competition for talent is a huge impediment for growth, and we're also experiencing an expansion of gaming with customer demand increasing,” he said. “Those things are problematic when they happen together.”

That has led to some innovative tactics, including the use of virtual reality goggles at some MGM Resorts International job fairs to let applicants experience what the job will be like before signing on the dotted line.

Atlantic City's casinos are also talking with state government agencies about funding new transit options to get people to jobs at casinos from farther-out places. One possibility: something like the contract the Borgata had with a state transit agency in 2008 for a daily shuttle bus between its Atlantic City casino and Camden — an hour-long trip reaching clear across the state.

In Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas, an economic development official said last month more than 40,000 jobs have gone unfilled since the state’s casinos reopened after a temporary closure in 2020. During one job fair in February, Caesars Entertainment was looking to hire 500 people.

On Friday in Las Vegas, about 6,000 people are expected to attend a jobs fair in which 105 casino and other employers will offer 13,000 jobs.

“Work is available whether you are a first-time job seeker, changing fields, newly relocated to the area or retired and wish to return to work," said Wanda Gispert, a vice president with MGM Resorts.

Nationwide, there were about 1.65 million workers employed in the gambling, amusement and recreation sectors of the U.S. economy in March, representing about 91% of the pre-pandemic workforce, Clark said. The AGA said it does not have a figure for casino employment alone.

Joe Lupo, president of Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino, is also president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. He estimates there are 2,000 full and part-time casino jobs open in Atlantic City right now, where the overall workforce of 22,000 is down from 49,000 in 2003.

“Coming out of COVID, especially last year, after the restrictions were lifted, the workforce supply just has not been available,” he said. “It's been difficult for all of us to find enough people. I certainly know after meeting with everyone last week that every property is hiring.”

That has very practical effects in casino resorts, which might not be able to open all their hotel rooms, or open all the craps or roulette tables they have. Restaurants that used to serve 700 tables a night may only be able to do 300, executives said.

As they are in other industries, workers are reaping the benefits of switching jobs, or taking a new one after being unemployed for a time. Casinos are increasing wages and benefits, and are offering to train workers without the type of experience that was once required just to get a foot in the door for an interview.

“Everybody's looking to hire the same person,” said Bill Callahan, general manager of the Ocean casino in Atlantic City. “We always need people.”

In some departments, “people that made $14 an hour a year ago might now be making $16 or $17,” Callahan said.

Ocean is starting an in-house training program to teach people how to become dealers, something most applicants had to learn on their own before, Callahan added.

The Morongo casino in Cabazon, California, has been regularly holding job fairs since December, and has at least four more scheduled for this month.

In North Carolina, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians said last month it needed nearly 900 additional workers for its two casinos in the state. Tribal leaders are considering recruiting workers from other countries and housing them in dormitories.

And in West Virginia, racetrack casinos told state regulators last month that a shortage of workers is preventing them from operating at full strength for a third year in a row.

Townsend, the newly hired dealer in Atlantic City, says circumstances are coming together nicely for her.

“I wanted to move up and improve my situation," she said. "These places have to compete with everybody else for workers now, and there's money to be had.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
State
Florida State
KISS 104.1

More NY Amazon Workers to Vote On Unionization

According to a report by Associated Press, a federal labor board says a second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April. In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 every day from April 25 to 29,...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Parry
WSB Radio

Suit seeks to overturn renewed Philadelphia mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Several businesses and residents have filed suit in state court in Pennsylvania seeking to overturn Philadelphia's renewed indoor mask mandate scheduled to be enforced beginning Monday in an effort to halt a surge in COVID-19 infections. The lawsuit, filed in Commonwealth Court on Saturday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Casino#Casino Hotel#U S Economy
Complex

Lauryn Hill Urges California Lawmakers to Pass FAIR Act, a Bill That Would Change Contract Limits for Musicians

In a statement posted to Instagram, Lauryn Hill has urged California lawmakers to pass the FAIR act, which will overhaul labor law in the state. The act was first introduced by California state assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez last year. Its full title is the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions Act, and would cap recording contracts for artists based in California or labels based in California at seven years. The idea is the bill will further protect musicians, as the same protection the bill proposes is already granted to California workers in other fields.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

California assemblywoman pushes for four-day workweek

Legislators in California are aiming to make a four-day workweek a reality. A new bill introduced in the state assembly, known as AB 2932, would create a 32-hour, 4-day workweek for non-union, hourly workers at companies with 500 or more employees. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), a co-sponsor of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
Hot 99.1

Buying Guns About to Get Harder In New York?

New bills being processed in New York State may soon become law, and it could change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle, or shotgun submit to a mental health evaluation. Section 1. Section...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy