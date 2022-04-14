ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney Parks In Hot Water After Engaging In ‘Cultural Appropriation’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y01RM_0f9UJ7m300

Disney has been finding itself in hot water recently as the quality of the experience has been on the decrease, but now it’s getting even worse. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at Disneyland Resort now hosts the Tenaya Stone Spa, which is a beautiful spa area that guests can unwind in after a long day at Disney.

However, one reporter, Deanne Revel at Fodor’s, delivered one very critical report of the spa, noting its cultural appropriation that stems back to the origins of the spa.

Disney park torn apart in critical report, alleging cultural appropriation and theft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qftO5_0f9UJ7m300
Tenaya Stone Spa / Photo courtesy of Disney

Tenaya Stone that stands at the center reportedly contains the origins of a sacred rock pertaining to indigenous peoples, which actually turns out could be a felony, according to InsidetheMagic.net, calling it “cultural theft.” Additionally, apparently, when Disney was asked if any proceeds from the spa would go back to Indigenous people as a way to “make up” for their cultural appropriation, Disney had no further comment on the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Go4i_0f9UJ7m300
Tenaya Stone Spa / Photo courtesy of Disney

Disney is already dealing with a plethora of controversies, including its stance on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and recently when a cheer group performed an offensive and racist show at Walt Disney World. So with all this being said, the last thing Disney needs right now is another controversy.

“Why do hospitality brands continue to take and imitate and profit from the Indigenous people of the Yosemite Valley? Because it’s easy to when there’s no paper trail,” the original report from Fodor’s says. “The Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation is one of about 400 tribes across the country still not federally recognized. The state of California and the National Park Service recognizes the tribe, but the federal government doesn’t. And while a “gold standard” global declaration can define appropriation, it can’t issue real consequences. Not being federally recognized means a lack of resources and a lack of protection. It means you don’t have much to fight with against a colossal company like Disney.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p66Yn_0f9UJ7m300
Disneyland in 1966 / Janet Lindenmuth/Flickr

Comments / 339

Christopher Garcia
1d ago

cultural appropriation is a made up term used to gain control of people. In all actuality the whole world is a mix of blended cultures and no one group "owns the rights" to any of it. If if i, being hispanic, for sake of argument, love asian culture why should i be "barred" from enjoying that culture? This is an open invite to anyone who loves freedom if you want to embrace my culture go for it. Idc yall do you. Stop letting angry karens tell you what you can or cant do.

Reply(61)
283
Independent life
1d ago

I have a problem with the term Cultural Appropriation. This country was founded and been immigrated to by about every culture in the planet. As much as I hate hearing it growing up, the heart melting pot right? We talk about white people appropriating other cultures in the way they sing, dance, act, wear their hair. How many black people have dyed their hair blonde? where is the difference? We are all better combining and learning from all the rich vibrant cultures of the world, and after all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

Reply(11)
165
martin
1d ago

LMAO the cancel culture hunting their own. That is the beauty of cancel culture's identity politics, eventually they will end up trying to cancel everyone. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show.

Reply(4)
89
Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Fans Spotted A Huge Photoshop Fail In The New 'Kardashians' Promo Photo—Check It Out!

What’s more scandalous than one Kardashian at the center of another Photoshop scandal? All of the Kardashians! Six female members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have come under fire for the promo picture for their brand new Hulu reality TV show, The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu’s Instagram page on Thursday, March 31st, as there seems to be something very off with the way they look!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Daily Mail

Hitting Disney where it hurts: Florida GOP threatens to strip Walt Disney World of its right to build anything it wants inside its theme park as feud over 'Don't Say Gay' bill escalates

Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself. Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Appropriation#Insidethemagic Net#Indigenous#Walt Disney World
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Disney workers threaten more strikes unless firm stops building attractions in Florida - including a Guardians of the Galaxy ride and a Tron rollercoaster - in protest of the state's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy and Tron rollercoasters are just two projects in the pipeline at Disney World that could be delayed if employees who are protesting the company's response to Florida's so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill get their way. Protesters have asked the company to halt donations to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Disney
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
7K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy