Dick Vitale is cancer-free. A legend and one of the most beloved personalities in not just college basketball but the entire sports industry, Vitale announced to the world on his social media channels that he is now cancer-free. Vitale had been battling lymphoma, a diagnosis that he revealed this past October. He did the traditional ringing of the bell at Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he received his treatment. The ringing of the bell is a long-standing tradition in many hospitals for patients who have completed treatment and are free of cancer. Vitale’s roots in New Jersey are deep. The 82-year old Vitale was...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO