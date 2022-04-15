ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Officers Shoot Person After Police Car Rammed During Arrest Attempt In Dundalk, Police Say

By Annie Rose Ramos
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives shot one person Thursday afternoon after a police vehicle was allegedly rammed during an arrest attempt, police said.

Police were attempting to detain two people in connection with a 2021 homicide around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland and Avon avenues, BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart said.

While the officers were making the arrests, a vehicle on the scene allegedly “began to ram” one of the police vehicles, Stewart said.

At that time, an unspecified number of officers opened fire, striking the driver. Stewart said officers immediately rendered aid until medics arrived.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown. That person was not one of the suspects in the homicide arrest, Stewart said.

Police are now referring to the driver of the car a suspect.

The people who knew the injured person have a different account of the shooting. Police told WJZ the officers at the scene were not wearing body-worn cameras.

A woman at the scene told WJZ her son was in the car that was shot at. She said he was on the phone with her while driving at the time of the shooting, and that it was his vehicle that was rammed by police.

“My son called me, and when my son called me they were shooting the car as I was on the phone with him,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. “I rushed home from work to find out what’s going on and they still aren’t telling me anything yet.”

The woman claims police never announced who they were, and when they pulled up to the scene they rammed the car her son was in.

One eyewitness at the scene told WJZ he grew up with the person who was shot, and that they are good friends. He claimed the driver was a victim, trying to get away from police out of fear.

“He’d never try to cause nobody problems or nothing like that, he just wanted to hang out with people, chill, he was a cool kid,” the man said.

The five officers on the scene at the time of the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

While two people were arrested at the scene, one person was later released, police said. No further injuries were reported.

