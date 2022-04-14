What's Going On With Peloton Stock Today?

Click here to read the full article. Mere weeks after coming under fire by activist investors and installing new members to their board, Bed Bath & Beyond’s fourth-quarter earnings call gave insights into the company’s ongoing troubles.
In a Nutshell: CEO Mark Tritton called the company’s near-term results disappointing, noting fourth-quarter comparable sales were down 12 percent. And the first quarter of 2022 hasn’t fared much better, with CFO Gustavo Arnal revealing that comp sales are running negatively at approximately down 20 percent, quarter-to-date.
Tritton blamed a continued lack of inventory due to supply chain challenges as a major impediment to the...
