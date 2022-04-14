ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sencore Unveils OmniHub PLAY IPTV Video Distribution Platform

By Phil Kurz
Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore this week announced the introduction of its OmniHub PLAY end-to-end IPTV video distribution platform for the commercial AV market. With intuitive, easy-to-deploy middleware, OmniHub PLAY enables video channel distribution and management across local networks using traditional IPTV and MPEG video standard protocols, the company said....

#Iptv#Video On Demand#Android#Omnihub#Hdmi#Cvbs#Mpeg 2#Hevc#Dolby Digital
