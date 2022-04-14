ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Afghan Prison Commander Jailed for 12 Years for War Crimes by Dutch Court

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (Reuters) - An Afghan man was convicted by a Dutch court on Thursday of war crimes and torture for abusing political opponents at Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the 1980s and was sentenced to 12 years in jail. Judges said the man, 76, who had been calling himself...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Prison#Guerrilla War#Crimes Against Humanity#Dutch Court#Reuters#Soviet#Islamist
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Parents of Kayla Mueller sent personal plea to Isis leader Baghdadi asking for mercy

The parents of American aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped by Isis and died in captivity, sent a personal plea to the terror group’s leader in a bid to secure her release.In emotional testimony at the trial of British Isis fighter El Shafee Elsheikh, Marsha Mueller recounted the great lengths she and her husband Carl had gone to in their efforts to free their daughter.One such attempt included a video message from the two of them to Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who was the leader of Isis at the time, which they sent in an email to Kayla’s captors.“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Commander Warns Israel of Swift Revenge for Any Soldiers Killed

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Wednesday that it would face swift revenge attacks if it continues to target members of the elite force in the Middle East, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "Be aware that we will not only take part in the funeral of our...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former hostage of Isis Beatles describes torture following failed escape attempt

A former hostage of Isis described the brutal torture he received from his captors following an escape attempt.Nicolas Henin, a French journalist who was held by Isis for 10 months in Syria, said he was taken to several different torture rooms following his escape effort in June 2013, just a few days into his captivity.Speaking at the trial of British Isis fighter El Shafee Elsheikh in Alexandria, Virginia, Mr Henin described breaking the bars of his makeshift jail cell with a broom and climbing out through a small window.“I jumped outside and started running through the desert. I ran all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Head of Russia's Orthodox Church Calls on People to Rally Around Authorities

(Reuters) - The head of Russia's Orthodox Church called on people on Sunday to rally around the authorities as Moscow pursues its military intervention in Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill has previously made statements defending Moscow's actions in Ukraine and views the war as a bulwark against a Western liberal culture that he considers decadent.
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Surgeon who fled to UK as child slams Government's plan to send refugees to Rwanda

A Shropshire doctor who fled to the UK as a refugee has slammed Government plans to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda. Waheed Arian’s earliest memories are of bombs and he fled war-torn Afghanistan as a teenager to start a new life in the UK. He is now a surgeon with the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy