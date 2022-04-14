ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Exploring cancer maps

By Harvard Medical School
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanoma is a somewhat unusual cancer—one that blooms before our very eyes, often on sun-exposed skin, and can quickly become deadly as it turns our own skin against us and spreads to other organs. Fortunately, when caught early, melanoma can often be cured by simple surgery, and there...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
Bridget Mulroy

Cancer Cells Feed On Iron: Scientists Have An Advantage

Huge developments in cancer research.(Erdark/iStock) After years of research on genetic mutations of cells and a key discovery made of cells carrying KRAS gene mutations having large amounts of a reactive form of iron, scientists can attack this aspect of the mutated cells by delivering cancer medications to the “ferroaddicted” cells without causing damage to the healthy cells. This approach could spare cancer patients a significant level of discomfort going forward.
biospace.com

New Therapies Bring Meaningful Life Extension to Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The tide is starting to turn in pancreatic cancer, finally bringing the kind of advances that have been seen in other types of cancers to this difficult-to-treat condition. Speakers at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference’s session on pancreatic cancer, sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest, acknowledged the exceptional challenges while extolling advances in immune-based therapies, combination approaches, novel molecules and new delivery vehicles for checkpoint inhibitors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Harnessing natural killer cells for cancer immunotherapy: dispatching the first responders

Natural killer (NK) cells have crucial roles in the innate immunosurveillance of cancer and viral infections. They are 'first responders' that can spontaneously recognize abnormal cells in the body, rapidly eliminate them through focused cytotoxicity mechanisms and potently produce pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines that recruit and activate other immune cells to initiate an adaptive response. From the initial discovery of the diverse cell surface receptors on NK cells to the characterization of regulatory events that control their function, our understanding of the basic biology of NK cells has improved dramatically in the past three decades. This advanced knowledge has revealed increased mechanistic complexity, which has opened the doors to the development of a plethora of exciting new therapeutics that can effectively manipulate and target NK cell functional responses, particularly in cancer patients. Here, we summarize the basic mechanisms that regulate NK cell biology, review a wide variety of drugs, cytokines and antibodies currently being developed and used to stimulate NK cell responses, and outline evolving NK cell adoptive transfer approaches to treat cancer.
CANCER
POZ

New COVID Vaccine May Better Protect Cancer Patients

A new peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed CoVac-1, may offer greater protection for immunocompromised people with B-cell deficiencies, including patients with leukemia or lymphoma, according to study results presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting this week in New Orleans. While a majority of people with cancer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
LiveScience

New part of the body found hiding in the lungs

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Dangerous Immune Response in Obesity Revealed

Overweight and obesity are among the biggest health challenges of the 21st century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Almost 60 percent of Germans are considered overweight, while 25 percent are obese. Moreover, being overweight often triggers severe secondary diseases such as diabetes, arteriosclerosis, or heart attacks. What troubles...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Noncancerous chest CT features for predicting survival in stage I lung cancer

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), noncancerous imaging markers on chest CT performed before stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) improve survival prediction, compared with clinical features alone. "In patients undergoing SBRT for stage I lung cancer," explained corresponding author and 2019 ARRS Scholar Florian J. Fintelmann, "higher coronary...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Lung cancer patients with a genetic variant linked to autoimmune disease may respond better to immunotherapy

A variant of the CTLA-4 gene associated with autoimmune disease was found to be more frequent in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who experienced an exceptionally high response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy and higher immune-related side effects than in a comparable cohort of lung cancer patients and healthy individuals, according to data presented during the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How ovarian cancer defies immunotherapy

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, with collaborators at La Jolla Institute for Immunology and elsewhere, have further elucidated how ovarian cancer tumors defy immunotherapy, identifying new molecular targets that might boost immune response. The findings will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

New ‘killer’ immunotherapy shows promise in attacking hard-to-treat cancers

A new “killer” immunotherapy treatment is showing early promise in attacking cancers that are hard to treat.Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have been trialling the new drug, known as AFM24.It has shown signs of effectiveness in a third of patients with a range of advanced cancers that had stopped responding to treatment, including bowel, lung and pancreatic cancers.AFM24 redirects the body’s own natural killer immune cells to kill tumour cells, without having to go through the complex process of re-engineering a patient’s own cells, known as CAR-T cell therapy.The...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 nasal spray outperforms current antibody treatments in mice

A new protein-based antiviral nasal spray developed by researchers at Northwestern University, University of Washington and Washington University at St. Louis is being advanced toward Phase I human clinical trials to treat COVID-19. Designed computationally and refined in the laboratory, the new protein therapies thwarted infection by interfering with the...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE

