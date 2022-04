CHESHIRE — One of the town’s two Rite Aid drug stores will close at the end of this month, a company spokeswoman said. The store at 922 S. Main St. is the only Connecticut Rite Aid slated to close, according to company spokeswoman Terri Hickey. Rite Aid announced in December it was closing 63 locations, or about 2 percent of its total stores, in a cost-cutting move, but hadn’t identified any of the locations.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO