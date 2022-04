Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, which have garnered tremendous interest from both the general public and scientists over the past few decades. Most people think of bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal pain as the primary markers of suboptimal gut health. While gastrointestinal symptoms can certainly indicate a gut in disrepair, they aren’t the only signs to look out for. Here are five surprising symptoms that might indicate an unhealthy gut, and what to do about it.

