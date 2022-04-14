ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

James Harden gives update on hamstring as Sixers prepare for Raptors

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

CAMDEN, N.J. — The issue surrounding Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has always been his hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, and it has seeped into his time with the Sixers.

He missed the first two games after the trade and he has missed occasional games as part of Philadelphia’s workload management plan to get him ready for the playoffs.

Now that he has had about a week off — he last played April 9 against Indiana — he is ready to take on the Toronto Raptors.

“It’s good,” said Harden. “I’ve been doing some sprints and some hamstring work this week, so it’s a really good week for me to prepare for this first round.”

The Beard compared it almost to like when he first joined the team and used a week before his debut on Feb. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Similar,” he explained. “A lot of sprints. A lot of weight room. A lot of work which is great. We need it.”

Is there any pressure for Harden to perform in these playoffs?

“Pressure? No,” Harden finished. “I’m ready to hoop. Nothing to it.”

Game 1 of this series is set for 6 p.m. EDT on Saturday from the Wells Fargo Center.

