If you like escape rooms you're going to love a new era of gaming in Central New York. It's 'Beyond Reality' and you have to see it to believe it. Steve Shaver, Blake Arcuri, and Jimmy Costello have been friends since they went to Mohawk Valley High School together. They bonded over gaming. "It was a way for us to hang out and interact," says Shaver. "We wanted to offer the same for the community. A place where people can connect with each other while having fun."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO