BU College Democrats host Rep. Antonio Delgado

BOSTON (CBS) — Several local colleges and universities are seeing a record amount of applications, making a stressful process even worse.
This week, colleges across the country make decisions on whether applicants are accepted, waitlisted, or deferred. It comes at a time when universities across the country are seeing record breaking application numbers.
Take local colleges like Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern University. Each of those schools report the highest number of applications received during a single application period.
Boston College received 41,000 applications. Boston University received 81,000 applications, up from 75,000 last year.
If you take a closer look at Northeastern’s application...
