Elon Musk has said he is seriously considering converting Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter after becoming the company’s majority shareholder.It is the latest suggestion the SpaceX and Tesla boss has made since buying a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media platform, along with changes to Twitter’s premium subscription service, cracking down on crypto scams and introducing an edit button.“Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway,” he tweeted over the weekend, along with a poll allowing users to agree or disagree.More than 90 per cent of nearly 2 million respondents...

HOMELESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO