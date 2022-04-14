ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

3. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner)

4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

5. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

7. “Lover Arisen” by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

10.“The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

11.“The Match” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

12.“The Younger Wife” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

13.“French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

14.“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

15.“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

2. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)

4. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

5. “Recessional” by David Mamet (Broadside)

6. “Nowhere for Very Long” by Brianna Madia (HarperOne)

7. “Bittersweet” by Susan Cain (Crown)

8. “Forever Boy” by Kate Swenson (Park Row)

9. “Glucose Revolution” by Jessie Inchauspe (Simon & Schuster)

10.“Life Makeover” by Dominique Sachse (Thomas Nelson)

11.“Designed to Last” by Petrone/Petrone (Tyndale Momentum)

12.“The Truth and Beauty” by Andrew Klavan (Zondervan)

13.“Life Force” byTony Robbins et al. (Simon & Schuster)

14.“Embrace Your Almost” by Jordan Lee Dooley (WaterBrook)

15.“The Healing Garden” by Juliet Blankespoor (Harvest)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Dark Night in Big Rock” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford” (Putnam)

4. “1st Case” by Patterson/Tebbetts (Grand Central)

5. “Any Sunday” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Anchor)

7. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

8. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Pocket)

9. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired” by Don Bentley (Berkley)

10.“The Amish Animal Doctor” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

11.“Mistaken for His Amish Bride” by Patricia Davids (Love Inspired)

12.“Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

13.“Detection Detail” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

14.“Kiss Me, Cowboy ” by Diana Palmer (Zebra

15.“Mountain Murder Investigation ” by Karen Kirst (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 10” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 15″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. “Spy X Family, Vol. 7″ by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

5. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 2” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

7. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins (Atria)

9. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

10.“The Viscount Who Loved Me ” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11.“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba (coloring book)” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

12.“The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

13.“The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

14.“An Offer from a Gentleman” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

15.“Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

