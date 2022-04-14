Rawlins man survives shotgun blast to chest, attempted first-degree murder charge for alleged shooter
By Wyoming News Exchange
svinews.com
1 day ago
RAWLINS (WNE) — A convoluted tale of intimidation and revenge has left one Rawlins man hospitalized with a shotgun wound to the chest and another facing an attempted first-degree murder charge. Dakota Brown, 29, was arrested Saturday after allegedly fleeing the scene of the victim’s house in the...
A jury convicted a man of a federal murder charge Friday in the shooting death of a northern Illinois sheriff’s deputy.Floyd E. Brown, 42 of Springfield, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault and weapons charges. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. The 35-year-old Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant when he was killed on March 7, 2019. Brown was wanted in a string of downstate burglaries.Brown testified Thursday, admitting he shot his AK-47 assault rifle through his hotel room door after he heard the sound of a gun being cocked when the task force knocked on the door.Prosecutors said he then jumped from a third-floor window and shot Keltner, who was positioned outside. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
The supplies will help medical facilities hit hard by Russian attacks and the many medical needs of injured civilians. First Alert Forecast: Rain continues this afternoon 3/18/22. Updated: 8 hours ago. Rain continues. Wet snowflakes possible tonight. Judge to issue verdict in bench trial of Rock Island man charged in...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The mother of two young girls whose bodies were discovered in rural Pennsylvania last November has testified that she, her girlfriend and her girlfriend's parents intentionally starved and tortured them. In court on Wednesday, 32-year-old Marie Snyder testified that she and Echo Butler, 26, withheld food from the girls. The...
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
A Florida man aware of his wife's plan to divorce him and "take everything, including their son," stabbed her to death and then placed her body in the trunk of his car before telling a neighbor he'd done so, later surrendering to police after a standoff. The man, Gerard Stewart,...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
A Virginia woman has been found guilty of killing her mother and sister inside their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia, in 2017 and staging it to look like a murder-suicide. On Monday, a jury in Fairfax County found Megan Hargan, 39, guilty of all counts including first-degree murder,...
March 18 (UPI) -- A jury in Arkansas on Friday convicted a former deputy sheriff of negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Noah Hunter Brittain following a June 2021 traffic stop in the city of Cabot. Michael Davis, the former deputy for Lonoke County, was sentenced...
A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
Bokio Johnson took it hard when his two eldest children, Breyiana Brown and Caleb Johnson, were slain last year at an Algiers apartment complex, allegedly over a gun sale gone bad. For six months, "he was in a state of just not moving," said Courtney Brown, the mother of victim...
A possible juror in the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial left Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer baffled after appealing to the needs of her "sugar daddy" to justify skipping out on the trial.On Monday, a juror who has come to be known as "Ms Bristol”, told the court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that she had too many commitments to serve on the Cruz sentencing trial. The woman told WPLG that she receives $8,000 per month from her “sugar daddy” and that she relies on the money.“It’s all day for six-months and what’s my hardship? I need my sugar daddy money. I...
Ryan Ferguson spent nine years and eight months behind bars for the murder of Kent Heitholt — but he eventually won his freedom and even appeared on "The Amazing Race." Though most recently known as a front-runner of season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson had been through much more grueling trials before. At 19 years old, Ferguson was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Kent Heitholt, the sports editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
Miami-Dade prosecutors released a video showing alleged hitman Javon Carter counting stacks of cash suspected to be the payment he received for carrying out the fatal shooting of Le’Shonte Jones in May 2021, NBC Miami reports. “Another day in the office,” Carter, 29, said in the video found in...
